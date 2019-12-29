Freddie Kitchens: Let’s keep building on what we’re doing

Getty Images

The Browns headed into Sunday’s games surrounded by questions about whether head coach Freddie Kitchens will be fired after one season and the final week of the year didn’t make a strong argument in Kitchens’s favor.

Cleveland became the second team to lose a game to the Bengals as Joe Mixon ran all over the Browns defense in a 33-23 loss for Cleveland. The loss dropped the Browns to 6-10 on the season, which is a step down from last year’s 7-8-1 mark and far off from the preseason expectations of what the Browns could do this year.

Kitchens didn’t say if he’s heard anything about 2020 after the game, but did say that he plans to be at work on Monday and that he believes he’s learned how to be “better going forward” over the course of the season.

“I don’t know that anybody thought that I’m a finished product. Let’s keep building on what we’re doing,” Kitchens said, via 92.3 The Fan.

That may not be an appealing plea in the event that the Browns feel that what Kitchens and company were doing is something that needs to be torn down. We should know where they stand on that in the near future.