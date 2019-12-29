Jalen Ramsey among Rams inactives

Getty Images

The Rams were willing to roll the dice, and trade for Jalen Ramsey for games like Week 17 and beyond.

As it turns out, it doesn’t matter, and Ramsey isn’t playing anyway.

The cornerback is inactive for today’s meaningless finale against the Cardinals, out with a knee injury. That’s hardly what they envisioned when they traded for him midseason.

Also inactive for the Rams are cornerback Troy Hill, safety Jake Gervase, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Kendall Blanton, and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

For the Cardinals, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, cornerback Andre Chachere, safety Deionte Thompson, linebacker Vontarrius Dora, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard, offensive lineman Josh Miles, and tight end Charles Clay are inactive.

This is one of the six games this week with no playoff implications.