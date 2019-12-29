Jarvis Landry on Freddie Kitchens’ future: “Not my call”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
Getty Images

Often, players who play for embattled coaches go to bat for them. On Sunday, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry remained in the dugout regarding the status of Freddie Kitchens.

“It’s not my call,” he told reporters after the season-ending loss at Cincinnati, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Not my call.”

It’s unclear whether they kind of lukewarm assessment will impact the decision-making process. Still, at a time when multiple coaches who otherwise would be in the “undecided” category have received an assurance they’ll be back, the Browns have been completely silent on the status of Kitchens.

The silence likely won’t last for long. At some point soon, the Browns will either make it known that Kitchens is in or out for a second season.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jarvis Landry on Freddie Kitchens’ future: “Not my call”

  2. This, friends, is what putting words out for a paycheck looks like – this is professional malfeasance to write something that is of no importance. Florio has fabricated stories this week and written something solely to get paid that has no basis in importance. This guy needs to be fired and his employer should sue him to recover his salary paid over the past three to four years. Absolutely disgusting level of unprofessional conduct.

  4. It’s the Browns so of course they won’t fire him. They are dumb enough to think he’s a good coach just like they were dumb enough to think Baker Mayfield is a franchise QB and dumb enough to trade for OBJ and were dumb enough to draft Johnny Goofball. You can pretty much guarantee they’ll do the dumbest thing possible because they are the Browns.

    Lost to the Bengals….ROTFL.

  5. Well it isn’t his call, so he wasn’t lying. The players, like the fans, can’t be happy with Kitchens.

    The Browns should correct their mistaken hire tomorrow, but will they?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!