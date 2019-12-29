Jarvis Landry on Freddie Kitchens’ future: “Not my call”

Getty Images

Often, players who play for embattled coaches go to bat for them. On Sunday, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry remained in the dugout regarding the status of Freddie Kitchens.

“It’s not my call,” he told reporters after the season-ending loss at Cincinnati, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Not my call.”

It’s unclear whether they kind of lukewarm assessment will impact the decision-making process. Still, at a time when multiple coaches who otherwise would be in the “undecided” category have received an assurance they’ll be back, the Browns have been completely silent on the status of Kitchens.

The silence likely won’t last for long. At some point soon, the Browns will either make it known that Kitchens is in or out for a second season.