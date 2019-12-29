Jets close year with a 13-6 win over the Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
AP

The Jets opened the year with a loss to the Bills and they were able to reverse that result in the regular season finale.

Sam Darnold threw a fourth quarter touchdown and a Bills offense that was missing a lot of key players failed to get in the end zone during a 13-6 Jets victory. The win leaves the Jets with a 7-9 record and doesn’t impact the Bills as they were locked into the No. 5 playoff seed regardless of the results.

With the Chiefs moving up to the No. 2 seed, the Bills also know that they’ll be in Houston to face the Texans next weekend. They’ll get cornerback Tre'Davious White, wide receiver John Brown and running back Devin Singletary back for that game and quarterback Josh Allen will play more than a handful of plays. They’ll have to wait to find out if cornerback Levi Wallace will be able to play after leaving with an ankle injury in the first half.

Matt Barkley took over for Allen and turned the ball over three times to help the Jets overcome a pair of missed field goals by Sam Ficken. Darnold ended the season by going 23-of-36 for 199 yards with the touchdown and an interception on a wet day in Buffalo.

Finishing 7-9 after starting the year 0-4 and falling to 1-7 seems like a stepping stone to future success for the Jets, although that’s mitigated a bit by how lopsided most of their losses were and how often the offense scuffled its way to winning results like the one they got on Sunday.

It’s certainly better than where things appeared to be going at the midway point of the year, but whether it is a sign of growth is a question that will be on hold for many months.

3 responses to “Jets close year with a 13-6 win over the Bills

  1. I like Sam Darnold, think he might be a good one, just like I think Josh Allen will be. But wow, the Bills 2nd and 3rd string defense even made him look bad. The Bills should of won last weekend against the Patriots. Patriots lose today, we had something to play for. No way, the Bills starting defense or starting offense loses against the Jets today. Not even close. On to Houston!!!!

  2. Thumbing my nose at Jets haters today. For me, I am very proud of my Jets. We started the season 1 – 7 and for several good reasons. Losing Darnold for 3 games to mono, having to play a QB who isn’t even in the league anymore and a slew of injuries to several key players. And then, with the rugged part of the schedule upcoming, the team didn’t quit, which would of, could of, been inevitable. Instead, we finish the season 6 – 2, second only to the Ravens 8 – 0. Proud to be a Jets fan today. The arrow is definitely pointing UP.

  3. Wow. The Bills are so overrated. And the Jets are underrated. I think the Bills are the ones now seeing ghosts.

