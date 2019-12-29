Joe Mixon has 78 yards, touchdown already

Getty Images

Joe Mixon is having a day, closing in on 100 yards in the first quarter.

The Bengals running back has seven carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He has 100-yard games in two of his past three games.

His 3-yard touchdown run came after a near-pick-six by cornerback Darius Phillips after Jarvis Landry fell down on the play.

Phillips returned the ball 28 yards to the Cleveland 3 before Wyatt Teller tackled him.

Randy Bullock‘s extra point hit the left upright, leaving the Bengals with a 13-7 lead.

Baker Mayfield has struggled, going 2-for-6 for 65 yards with a touchdown and an interception.