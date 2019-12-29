Le’Veon Bell: It was a different season, that’s about all I can say

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell‘s first season with the Jets came to an end with Bell watching for most of the second half of their 13-6 win over the Bills.

Bell didn’t get a touch until there was 5:17 left in the game as the Jets opted to go with Bilal Powell as their running back for most of the second half. Bell said after the game that the Jets “won the game” and that’s what matters, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports he had a meeting with Gase before the locker room opened and he made it clear that the year wasn’t what he hoped it would be.

“It’s been a different season, that’s all you can say about it,” Bell said. “I didn’t break 1,000 yards. It’s disappointing. Obviously, that’s a marker that every running back kind of [aspires to] — 1,000 yards. It didn’t happen this year. I have to work harder and get better for next year.”

Gase said the team was “just trying to play all the guys” when asked about Bell’s usage after the game. There have been suggestions that the Jets will try to trade Bell this offseason, but he didn’t have a particularly robust market as a free agent last year so that may not be the easiest deal to pull off.