Mark Andrews, Earl Thomas sitting out for Ravens Sunday

Getty Images

We’ve known for some time that Lamar Jackson would sit out Sunday’s game against the Steelers and now we have a fuller picture of how many Ravens starters won’t bother dressing for the Week 17 game.

Tight end Mark Andrews, safety Earl Thomas, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and right guard Marshal Yanda are also inactive. Running back Mark Ingram was ruled out on Friday due to a calf injury while Andrews and Thomas were listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, cornerback Marcus Peters and cornerback Jimmy Smith also drew that tag and their work may be limited if they see the field at all against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will play without cornerback Artie Burns, running back James Conner, linebacker Tuzar Skipper, center Maurkice Pouncey, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and wide receiver Amara Darboh.