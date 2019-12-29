Marshawn Lynch gets his first carry

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch’s first role with the Seahawks was as a decoy.

The veteran running back didn’t take the field until the second possession of the game, but still got huge cheers from the Seattle crowd.

They let incumbent (if you can say that about an undrafted rookie) Travis Homer start at running back, which seems polite.

But people were there to see Lynch in his first action since last October, and the Seahawks were hoping the 49ers were too.

They ran a play action fake to him before an incompletion, hoping to catch the 49ers off guard. But the pressure still flushed quarterback Russell Wilson out of the pocket.

Lynch gained 5 yards on his first carry, but the Seahawks couldn’t make anything of the drive, and trail 3-0.