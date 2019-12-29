Marvin Jones’ son, Marlo, dies

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have announced the sudden passing of Marlo Jones, the youngest son of receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time.

“Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our communirt. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

“On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

Marvin Jones disclosed the passing of Marlo on Instagram.

We extend our condolences to Marvin, Jazmyn, and the entire Jones family at this extremely difficult time.