Matt Barkley in, Levi Wallace out for Bills

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen and cornerback Levi Wallace weren’t among the starters rested by the Bills on Sunday, but both are out of the game in the first quarter.

Allen’s departure was less dramatic than Wallace’s exit. Wallace intercepted a pass by Jets quarterback Sam Darnold that deflected off of another Bill and immediately went down on the Buffalo 48-yard-line. He needed assistance getting off the field after suffering an ankle injury. The team calls him doubtful to return.

Wallace has started every game for the Bills this season. It was his second interceptions of the year. Fellow starting corner Tre'Davious White is inactive on Sunday.

Allen did not take the field after Wallace’s interception. He was replaced by Matt Barkley, who should handle the quarterbacking duties the rest of the way for the playoff-bound Bills.