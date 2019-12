Getty Images

Melvin Gordon scored on a 5-yard run only 1:26 gone in the third quarter. It gave the Chargers a brief 14-10 lead.

Brief being the key word.

Sixteen seconds later, Mecole Hardman was in the end zone.

He returned the ensuing kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs back up 17-14.

Hardman also has a catch for 30 yards.

The Chiefs have only 160 yards to the Chargers’ 198, but they have the lead.