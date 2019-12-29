No talks yet between the Buccaneers and Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a decision to make about Jameis Winston. Some think they have. Coach Bruce Arians insists they haven’t.

Regardless, one thing is clear: Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, there have been no conversations, no negotiations, no discussions of any kind between Winston and the Buccaneers.

All of it will come after the season, and the talks can lead in many different directions. There could be a new long-term deal, a short-term bridge deal, a franchise tag, a transition tag, or no deal at all, allowing Winston to hit the open market.

In Winston’s case, a little tampering could go a long way toward helping the two sides come to an agreement. If Winston knows whether and to what extent a market will exist for his services elsewhere, the Buccaneers will know what it will take to keep him, or whether there is any risk to letting him hit the open market. Winston will know whether to take what he can get from the Bucs, before the Bucs decide to find another quarterback.

However it plays out, ignore any suggestions regarding demands made or offers extended. Nothing has happened yet. Soon, the process will start.

And, yes, Winston would likely help his cause by not throwing two or more interceptions today. With two picks, Winston will become the league’s first 30 touchdown and 30 interception guy.