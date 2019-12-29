Pat Shurmur thinks Giants are in better place than when he arrived

Getty Images

The Giants were coming off a 3-13 season when they hired Pat Shurmur as their head coach in 2018 and he was asked on Sunday night if he thinks the team is in a better place after the end of his second season.

The Giants lost to the Eagles, which means they are 4-12 this year and 9-23 over Shurmur’s two seasons with the team. That’s not a strong case for being in better position and Shurmur acknowledged the team hasn’t won enough games before making his argument for why the team is in better shape.

“I think so. We’re building a team. Lot of dead money this year. Lot of cap space next year. And a lot of prime picks,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Shurmur also noted the lack of impact players on defense during his press conference and it’s clear his argument is that he shouldn’t lose his job for being on hand while the team was in rebuilding mode. That’s likely a similar argument to the one General Manager Dave Gettleman would make for getting a chance to use that cap space and those picks. Now we just need to hear what Giants ownership thinks about those cases.