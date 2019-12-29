Philip Rivers not planning to retire, open to continuing career elsewhere

Getty Images

Philip Rivers got emotional in his postgame press conference Sunday, now facing the uncertainty of his future with the Chargers. The quarterback is set to become a free agent in March.

“Whether it’s exactly the end or not, which it still could be, but either way we’re still probably on 16 playing a little par-3 with only two holes to go,” Rivers said, via video from the team. “I’m definitely on that back stretch. There’s been times I’ve been a little emotional even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride. Those things I have gotten to every now and then.”

Rivers has played 16 seasons for the Chargers. He plans to play a 17th whether it’s in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

“Yeah, I plan to play football, so yeah,” Rivers said. “Again, where that’s going to be, I think that’s going get sorted out over the next three months, I guess. I’ve never been in this position. I usually don’t even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We’ll just kind of see. Again, I’m very thankful for 16 years, and if there’s another, I’ll be thankful for that one. But I think just with the uncertainty just comes that unknown.”

Rivers, 38, passed for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. The Chargers finished 5-11.

“As far as can I do it? There’s no question,” Rivers said. “Do I still want to? Absolutely. There’s really no chip to prove anything to anybody. I know the people that know, know, and that’s that I still can play at a high level.”