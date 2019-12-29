Philip Rivers not planning to retire, open to continuing career elsewhere

Posted by Charean Williams on December 29, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
Getty Images

Philip Rivers got emotional in his postgame press conference Sunday, now facing the uncertainty of his future with the Chargers. The quarterback is set to become a free agent in March.

“Whether it’s exactly the end or not, which it still could be, but either way we’re still probably on 16 playing a little par-3 with only two holes to go,” Rivers said, via video from the team. “I’m definitely on that back stretch. There’s been times I’ve been a little emotional even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride. Those things I have gotten to every now and then.”

Rivers has played 16 seasons for the Chargers. He plans to play a 17th whether it’s in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

“Yeah, I plan to play football, so yeah,” Rivers said. “Again, where that’s going to be, I think that’s going get sorted out over the next three months, I guess. I’ve never been in this position. I usually don’t even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We’ll just kind of see. Again, I’m very thankful for 16 years, and if there’s another, I’ll be thankful for that one. But I think just with the uncertainty just comes that unknown.”

Rivers, 38, passed for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. The Chargers finished 5-11.

“As far as can I do it? There’s no question,” Rivers said. “Do I still want to? Absolutely. There’s really no chip to prove anything to anybody. I know the people that know, know, and that’s that I still can play at a high level.”

  1. Thinking about packing up and moving their 9 or whatever kids is probably making his wife nauseous.

  3. The poorly-judged hot-headed picks Rivers (still) routinely lobs are a really bad habit that has kept him from the big game and broke his team three, four times this year alone in last five minutes of the game. That, sadly at this point, is the epitaph if Rivers doesn’t play another game.

  6. The Carolina Panthers could use him, he could start for a year or so while we find our quarterback of the future, and he could even mentor the new QB. Rivers journey started at NC State & could finish in Charlotte.

  7. What everyone else SHOULD see is an inept offensive line playing at a sub par level for years. The last number of years PR has been trying to play catch up which has led him to throw so many picks when they’ve fallen behind due to dumb penalties, fumbles, special teams gaffes, and his own picks, yes. Does not help he’s older and has always been immobile, but tell me, who’s the QB if he leaves? Who, exactly? New QB with a trio of Williams, Allen, and Henry who have never had anyone else but PR throw them the ball? Unless you can come up with a definite plan I expect him to be back in LA. He might not start for long, but he’ll be back. The Spanos family is not one that changes things drastically but unless they get a big name, a really big name to open the stadium with I just don’t see a change.

  9. Give Rivers a half decent OL and he will be fine. His time to pass this year has been towards the shortest out of any QB.

