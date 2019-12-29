Raiders miss scoring chances on review

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders don’t have much of a chance, and they’re not helping themselves at the moment.

After an apparent touchdown was overturned on review, the Raiders were stopped on a fourth-and-goal try and another review.

Derek Carr‘s apparent touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow was ruled down just short of the goal line, so the Raiders tried on fourth down. Without injured running back Josh Jacobs available, fullback Alec Ingold tried to plow through but was stopped short as well.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden challenged the fourth-down spot, but lost that challenge to fall to 1-of-10 on challenges this year.

The game’s tied 3-3, and the Raiders need to win and get a collection of results to fall their way to advance to the playoffs.

18 responses to “Raiders miss scoring chances on review

  2. it rubs the lotion on the skin says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:32 pm
    Hard to beat the refs on the road
    —————————

    Says everyone that can’t accept reality. The Raiders are their own worst enemy.

  4. The raiders, raidering, say it ain’t so.

    1/10, that’s horrible Challenge percentage but it’s still better than their 1/18 seasons finishing above .500, so the faider nation is probably happy.

    Just lose baby!

  6. Raiders and the Vikings complaining about the refs to mask their terrible teams. News flash – the refs are mediocre everywhere

  11. I’d rather they don’t make the playoffs but what I’m seeing is hard to believe, why don’t they just hand Denver the W and save players getting injured.

    This is a really bad look on the NFL, they just chose who they want to win.

  12. Hahaha the NFL is so obvious now how they fix games. The only sport that hires ex refs to try to explain obvious calls, and lie about it. What a joke. Refs suck

  13. The NFL doesn’t even try to hide that they are out to screw the Raiders at every corner, that second goal line shot showed the Raiders fullback clearly accross the plain of the goal line!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If even 1 team is getting screwed it makes the whole league corrupt! The big time wrestling is as legit as the NFL now!!

  14. The NFL needs more guys like Boomer to start saying something. His comments at the end of halftime should really make people question what they are watching.

  17. I’d rather they don’t make the playoffs but what I’m seeing is hard to believe, why don’t they just hand Denver the W and save players getting injured.

    This is a really bad look on the NFL, they just chose who they want to win
    ——————————————
    “She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb in the shape of an L on her forehead” – Sugar Ray
    LOLZ!!! He’s serious, folks!!!

  18. Ingold was in. Unfortunately even though there is a shot that can prove he was more than likely in, the ball was hidden. I’m a Raiders dan and find it funny when some others are saying Renfrow was in. Open your eyes, there is 100% a shot that shows him down 1/3 yards short of the goal line.

