Raiders without Richie Incognito, Josh Jacobs today

With their slim playoff hopes on the line, the Raiders won’t be fully staffed.

Running back Josh Jacobs and guard Richie Incognito are inactive for the Raiders, for today’s game against the Broncos.

Both were listed as doubtful for the game, but made the trip.

Also down for the Raiders are quarterback DeShone Kizer, wide receiver Keelan Doss, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre, and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

For the Broncos, cornerback Shakial Taylor, guard Ron Leary, tackle Elijah Wilkinson, tackle Ja’Wuan James, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, defensive lineman Kyle Peko, and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer are inactive.