Rams say farewell to the Coliseum on Sunday

Getty Images

The Rams said goodbye to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1979 when they moved to Anaheim, but it turned out that farewell was not forever.

The Rams moved back to the Coliseum when they left St. Louis four years ago and have played home games there while building their new stadium in Inglewood. That stadium will open next season, so Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will be their last at the old building.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman also played home games there while at USC and called leaving a “bittersweet feeling.” Wide receiver Robert Woods also went to school at USC, but sounds like he’s less conflicted about the move.

“I love the Coliseum, but I’m ready for that new stadium,” Woods said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “Having our own stadium, our own field, our own locker room. Being a real NFL team, having our own set-up here.”

The Rams lost that 1979 finale, but went on to the playoffs with a 9-7 record. The Rams will finish 9-7 with a win over Arizona, but the playoffs are not a possibility for them this season.