Rams say farewell to the Coliseum on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 8:18 AM EST
The Rams said goodbye to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1979 when they moved to Anaheim, but it turned out that farewell was not forever.

The Rams moved back to the Coliseum when they left St. Louis four years ago and have played home games there while building their new stadium in Inglewood. That stadium will open next season, so Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will be their last at the old building.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman also played home games there while at USC and called leaving a “bittersweet feeling.” Wide receiver Robert Woods also went to school at USC, but sounds like he’s less conflicted about the move.

“I love the Coliseum, but I’m ready for that new stadium,” Woods said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “Having our own stadium, our own field, our own locker room. Being a real NFL team, having our own set-up here.”

The Rams lost that 1979 finale, but went on to the playoffs with a 9-7 record. The Rams will finish 9-7 with a win over Arizona, but the playoffs are not a possibility for them this season.

6 responses to “Rams say farewell to the Coliseum on Sunday

  1. As the Rams decline and are no longer a playoff team how will their ticket sales be in 5 years?
    As for the Chargers, they are going to take a financial bath. Spanish will get burned and regret leaving San Diego.

  3. It is amazing how much people who are not from Los Angeles pretend to care about the attendance at Rams games. If you are not a citizen of the Los Angeles area the Rams attendance has no effect on you and really is none of your business. Likewise, Kroenke is paying for his own stadium, so the people who always express fake outrage about public financing for stadiums have nothing to complain about.

  4. cardinealsfan20 says: Kroenke is paying for his own stadium…
    ————–
    Not really, not fully. They’re getting some dough via an NFL loan to the Chargers, some via PSLs and some via tax breaks from Inglewood, which may yet balloon due to soaring costs.

  5. cardinealsfan20 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 8:57 am
    It is amazing how much people who are not from Los Angeles pretend to care about the attendance at Rams games.
    ——————————————————————————-

    Most likely it’s due to the fact that a state that can’t support one team somehow has three. How many times do the Rams/Raiders/Chargers need to leave before the NFL finally admits their mistake?

