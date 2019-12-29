Ravens go to 14-2 with 28-10 win over Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 7:28 PM EST
Getty Images

When Sunday opened, the Steelers had hopes of making it to the playoffs but those hopes were contingent on beating the Ravens while the Titans lost to the Texans.

The Steelers went 0-for-2 on Sunday. The Titans thrashed the Texans while the Ravens were moving past the Steelers despite playing without Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and many other frontline players. The 28-10 win leaves the Ravens with a 14-2 record as they move into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC and they’ll take a 12-game winning streak with them into the postseason.

Watching Pittsburgh’s offense over the last few weeks made it hard to believe they were still alive in the playoff race. The fact that they could muster just 10 points against a Ravens defense missing some big names is the latest illustration of how bad things got with Devlin Hodges at quarterback and they’ll be hoping a healthy Ben Roethlisberger brings better results with him in 2020.

Hodges was 9-of-25 for 95 yards while losing a fumble and taking an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety. The Ravens also scored a touchdown when punter Jordan Berry couldn’t handle a snap and defensive back Jordan Richards recovered it in the end zone.

The Steelers had been hanging around in the first half by limiting the Ravens to field goals, but the fumble led to a touchdown and the sloppiness was too much for Pittsburgh to overcome.

Robert Griffin III was 11-of-20 for 96 yards and ran eight times for 50 yards in his first start since Week 17 of the 2016 season. He’ll be back on the bench when the Ravens return to action in the divisional round.

32 responses to “Ravens go to 14-2 with 28-10 win over Steelers

  1. Tomlin needs a few more 1st rounders on the roster. That will help them tackle, block, cover, punt, cover a kick, and execute the other basics of football. Just put him out of his misery and trade him or send him on his way. Another pathetic performance in the most important of games.

  2. Nothing like personally ending the Steeler’s playoffs hopes for the second straight season. ( Lat year we crushed their dreams as they watch helplessly on the jumbo-tron at Heinz Field.)

    This should also put an exclamation point on John Harbaugh’s coach of the year award in tandem with Lamar’s MVP award.

    Now it’s time to go get that 3rd Super Bowl Title for this great franchise.

    Go Ravens!!!

  4. Congrats Baltimore! Helluva season you guys have going! Rooting for John Harbaugh and company to win the franchises 3rd super bowl

  6. And gotta say this before the Steeler haters show up, this is now the fifth straight decade the Steelers have won more games then they lost. 5 straight decades. From the dynasty in the 70s, a winning culture was born and spread through generations.

    But now I get to become a fan of the total NFL experience and see how other teams do in the playoffs. A lot of good teams to watch, and a lot of great football to come still.

    Love ya Steelers, no matter what!

  8. Griffin is such a tool. The way he was showboating shows that he still has the same insecurity issues and lack of self awareness he’s always had.

  11. Enjoy your brief reign atop the AFC North Ratbirds. Big Ben was licking gravy out of his beard patrolling the sidelines today getting healthy. He’ll be back and then you’ll see how a proper QB plays the game. Go Chiefs

  12. 4th and 9 with less than 5 minutes and down by 9 and what does Tomlin do? He elects to punt? What happens on the punt? Ravens touchdown. I live about 3 miles from Heinz field. Love to see the Steelers lose as long as Tomlin is head coach. Never has a coach with so much talent accomplished so little.;)

  14. As usual scumbag coach Hairball throwing long when up 18 w/ 2 min left. Don’t know who has less class, him or his overrated brother at Michigan.

  15. grant35 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:49 pm
    As usual scumbag coach Hairball throwing long when up 18 w/ 2 min left. Don’t know who has less class, him or his overrated brother at Michigan

    Lol, that the best you got?

  16. The Steelers looked like the Keystone Cops (Pennsylvania is the keystone state after all) and boy did they represent. They went from hope to no hope in a flash. I felt bad for their fa.. wait a second… what the hell am I typing … I live in Cleveland.

  17. The Steelers had ONE win against a team with a .500 record or better — the Rams — and LOSSES to TWO teams with sub .500 records — the Browns and Jets. I would say that is below the line coaching … but what do I know?

  18. Ravens are a scary team this year; they remind me of the 2011 Broncos (Tebow Time), but with a better running QB and a much better defense.

    I think they hoist the Lombardi when all is said and done.

  20. The Baltimore Murdering Black Birds have proved that a QB that runs for more than five times is no QB – he’s a running back. And then to add insult to injury by the BMMB, when you have a running back wearing a Halloween QB costume who averages more yards per run than passing yards per attempt, you are cheating.

  22. Griffin is a pro in practice and I’m glad he has been another voice to guide Jackson. That said, and I know it rained all game and he didn’t have his two best o-linemen, he just hasn’t been there as a passer all year to these eyes. Would’ve liked to see McSorley get some play under center later in the game because Griffin doesn’t give me a ton of confidence if something were to happen to Jackson in the playoffs.

  23. Normally the coach would come under critical scrutiny but the coach is Tomlin so we can’t do that. Instead we make lame illogical excuses that prop him up but in point of fact just make the truth even more painfully obvious.

  24. Now it’s time to go get that 3rd Super Bowl Title for this great franchise.

    Go Ravens!!!

    Great franchise? Dude did you forget Ray Rice and Ray Lewis…..
    They mirror the city.

  25. Tomlin , Duck,the oft injured James Conner are stinking up the joint. All 3 need to go away. And JuJu has proved he is an average player.

  26. maximusintoxicus says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    The Steelers looked like the Keystone Cops (Pennsylvania is the keystone state after all) and boy did they represent. They went from hope to no hope in a flash. I felt bad for their fa.. wait a second… what the hell am I typing … I live in Cleveland.

    —————————————-

    I live in Pittsburgh and I root for the browns when they play the Steelers. Tomlin is a waste of a coach. Didn’t see him wearing his sunglasses today. You know, Joe Cool.

  27. Congrats to the Ravens for having the guts to do it their way! Don’t look now, but they are on their way to being the greatest team in NFL history. Already 2 Superbowl wins in a league where the average team has been around 3 times as long. Bye, bye Patriots, there’s a new sheriff in town. Go, Charm City!

  28. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    The Baltimore Murdering Black Birds have proved that a QB that runs for more than five times is no QB – he’s a running back. And then to add insult to injury by the BMMB, when you have a running back wearing a Halloween QB costume who averages more yards per run than passing yards per attempt, you are cheating.

    =====================

    Keep the tears coming. They are DELICIOUS!

  29. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Griffin is such a tool. The way he was showboating shows that he still has the same insecurity issues and lack of self awareness he’s always had.
    ______________________________________

    You are so right, I think he is the first to ever showboat after getting a first down.

  30. “I think they hoist the Lombardi when all is said and done.”
    =========

    Maybe. The 9ers and Saints are both good too. Could be a good game.

  31. When everybody picked you to finish at best 3rd in the AFC North even though you won it the previous year and to finish with the best record in football while having the best rushing attack in NFL history while being the only team ever to average 200+ pass and rush yards in a 16 game season Ravens are here for the long run

  32. “…because Griffin doesn’t give me a ton of confidence if something were to happen to Jackson in the playoffs.”
    ========

    Dude, if Jackson goes down, they are toast.

