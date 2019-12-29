Ravens go up 16-7 just before halftime

Getty Images

Turnovers have been a problem for Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges the last few weeks and his first of Sunday’s game helped send the Steelers to halftime in a 16-7 hole.

Matthew Judon stripped Hodges on a sack with less than two minutes to play in the first half and Michael Pierce recovered on Pittsburgh’s 23-yard-line. Justice Hill ran eight yards for a touchdown a few plays later and the Ravens have a nine-point edge despite playing without Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Ronnie Stanley, Earl Thomas and others who are resting for the postseason.

Hill has 18 rushing yards overall, Gus Edwards has posted 91 and Robert Griffin III has carried four times for 27 yards as Baltimore’s running game has remained potent. They’ve set a new single-season record for team rushing yards and figure to pad their totals with rain pounding down in Baltimore.

The Steelers offense sparked a bit on a second quarter touchdown drive, but its been a familiar slog for the rest of the afternoon and it may be up to Pittsburgh’s defense to make some plays that keep their playoff hopes alive pending the result of the Titans-Texans game.