Ravens set single-season team rushing yards record

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
Getty Images

The 2019 season started with major questions about what the Ravens offense would look like and one of the answers is that it has a rushing offense that’s surpassed every other in team history.

A nine-yard run by Gus Edwards in the second quarter of Sunday’s game put the Ravens at 3,172 team rushing yards for the season. That breaks the record of 3,165 rushing yards set by the Patriots during the 1978 season, so it has been a long time since the league’s seen this kind of production on the ground.

Sunday’s effort to expand that record will take place without two of the players most responsible for setting it as quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are both sitting out against the Steelers.

Baltimore was able to take a 6-0 lead without their help, but now trail their AFC North rivals 7-6 in the second quarter.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Ravens set single-season team rushing yards record

  2. Congrats to you Ravens! I remember Harbaugh in the off-season received a lot of criticism for saying this offence is gonna be revolutionary. And that’s why he’s a great coach, talked the talked and walked the walked.

  3. A big achievement, but with defences geared to stop the pass, and not really caring about the run, not to mention, teams not as willing to tackle as teams from the past, when ball control and eating the clock we’re essential.

  4. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:24 pm
    Thanks Bluetooth Guy!

    1 0 Rate This

    You sound a little jealous that Belichick never thought of it himself, instead he’s still filming signals like old times haha

  6. What a season. Love that we set this record while playing the Steelers and breaking the Patriot’s former record. Nice!

  7. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Oddly, they haven’t had a QB all year either.

    ————————————————

    So what,m what have Ben or Tomlin done since the 2010 season? I live in Pittsburgh, GO RAVENS.

  9. killerkowal says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:36 pm
    Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Oddly, they haven’t had a QB all year either.

    ————————————————

    So what,m what have Ben or Tomlin done since the 2010 season? I live in Pittsburgh, GO RAVENS.

    0 0 Rate This

    They have won the second most games this decade, been in the playoffs for over half the decade. Not to shabby, you sound like a spoiled brat btw, maybe move to another city with a more unsuccessful franchise like Cleveland so you can re-learn to appreciate what being consistently competitive is. 🙂

  10. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm
    Oddly, they haven’t had a QB all year either.

    4 32 Rate This
    ________________________

    See that joke might work if the guy they have slinging the rock for them wasn’t anywhere close to leading the league in TD passes (by a wide margin), and yet he is so…troll better.

  11. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Oddly, they haven’t had a QB all year either.

    ————————————————

    So what,m what have Ben or Tomlin done since the 2010 season? I live in Pittsburgh, GO RAVENS.

    0 0 Rate This

    They have won the second most games this decade, been in the playoffs for over half the decade. Not to shabby, you sound like a spoiled brat btw, maybe move to another city with a more unsuccessful franchise like Cleveland so you can re-learn to appreciate what being consistently competitive is. 🙂

    You care about participation trophy’s, I care about playoff wins. Something that has been lacking in the Burgh the last 10 years. I not only root for Cleveland when they play the Steelers but every other team they play every week.Ravens 16 Steelers 7 yeah. 🙂

  13. killerkowal says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:03 pm
    Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Oddly, they haven’t had a QB all year either.

    ————————————————

    So what,m what have Ben or Tomlin done since the 2010 season? I live in Pittsburgh, GO RAVENS.

    0 0 Rate This

    They have won the second most games this decade, been in the playoffs for over half the decade. Not to shabby, you sound like a spoiled brat btw, maybe move to another city with a more unsuccessful franchise like Cleveland so you can re-learn to appreciate what being consistently competitive is. 🙂

    You care about participation trophy’s, I care about playoff wins. Something that has been lacking in the Burgh the last 10 years. I not only root for Cleveland when they play the Steelers but every other team they play every week.Ravens 16 Steelers 7 yeah. 🙂

    0 0 Rate This

    A man of character you are. Only gonna cheer for the Steelers when they win in the playoffs. That’s a very good trait to have 🙂

  15. A man of character you are. Only gonna cheer for the Steelers when they win in the playoffs. That’s a very good trait to have 🙂

    The Steelers haven’t had but playoff wins in the last 10 years. With Tomlin as coach, I have not been disappointed. 🙂

  17. theright0pinion says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:12 pm
    Because Lamar Jackson is a running back that throws the ball once in a while.

    1 5 Rate This

    __________________

    Leads the league in td passes, has sat out 5 4th quarters and week 17. Not bad for a RB.

  18. killerkowal says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:29 pm
    A man of character you are. Only gonna cheer for the Steelers when they win in the playoffs. That’s a very good trait to have 🙂

    The Steelers haven’t had but playoff wins in the last 10 years. With Tomlin as coach, I have not been disappointed. 🙂

    0 2 Rate This

    This is getting childish on both of our behalves, so you win

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!