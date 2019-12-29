Saints cruise into playoffs with easy win over Panthers

Getty Images

The Saints did their part.

With a shot at a bye week in the playoffs, the Saints hammered the Panthers 42-10 to improve to 13-3 on the season.

They needed a Packers loss to the Lions or a 49ers loss to the Seahawks tonight to get the bye.

This game was never close, as the Saints were up 35-0 in the second quarter. That allowed Teddy Bridgewater to take the reins from Drew Brees for the fourth quarter.

Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Panthers, it rained and was a miserable end to a miserable year, with Christian McCaffrey‘s milestone (becoming the third player with over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving the same season) the only bright spot.

Quarterback Will Grier was knocked out early with a foot injury, after he went 1-of-8 passing for 4 yards and an interception.

They lost eight in a row to close the year 5-11, after holding things together briefly in the aftermath of Cam Newton‘s foot injury. They fired coach Ron Rivera a month ago, allowing them a head start on a coaching search.