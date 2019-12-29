Saints march right down field to open game

Getty Images

The Saints are playing for playoff seeding, and it obviously matters to them.

Neither of those things are true of the Panthers.

The Saints just took a 7-0 lead with an easy eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Alvin Kamara‘s touchdown run.

They opened the game with there straight plays of 10 yards or longer, averaged 9.4 yards per play, and they never got to third down the entire drive.

Kamara’s touchdown run might have been the easiest, against a defense which wasn’t good against the run early, and has allowed scoring drives on opening possessions three straight games.

The Panthers have lost seven in a row and fired a coach already, and only have Christian McCaffrey milestones to monitor today. they responded to the Saints opening drive with a clean three-and-out.