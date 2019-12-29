Saints win pass interference challenge, pad lead

Getty Images

Sean Payton now has his karmic payback.

Or something.

The Saints coach challenged a no-call, asking for a pass interference penalty on a pass to Michael Thomas.

Amazingly, he won.

It’s not amazing that it was interference, as Panthers cornerback James Bradberry was draped all over Thomas, in fairly obvious violation of the rules. Then again, Rams corner Nickell Roby-Coleman was in fairly obvious violation of the rules last year in the NFC Championship Game, and that didn’t help Payton.

The Saints coach, who had many thoughts about in this year’s well-intentioned/poorly-executed review rules, had tried challenging one earlier this year against the Falcons and it didn’t work.

The Saints padded their lead to 14-0 on Alvin Kamara‘s second touchdown shortly thereafter, and are cruising into the playoffs.