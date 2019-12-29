Saquon Barkley’s 68-yard touchdown run has Giants-Eagles tied again

Getty Images

The Eagles’ resiliency is something to behold.

They began the game without several key players, including tight end Zach Ertz, receiver Nelson Agholor and right tackle Lane Johnson. They lost Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks (shoulder) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle) in the first half.

They have gotten their touchdowns from tight end Joshua Perkins and running back Boston Scott today.

But they will have to bounce back again with the Giants refusing to go away.

After Scott scored on a 7-yard run with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter, Saquon Barkley went 68 yards to the house 16 seconds later. Barkley had 11 carries for 10 yards until his long run.

Now, the teams are knotted again, 17-17, late in the third quarter.