Seahawks lose wideout Jaron Brown, trail 10-0

The injuries keep stacking up for the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Jaron Brown is the latest, leaving with a knee injury. The team has already announced he’s out for the game.

Wideout Malik Turner is out with a concussion, leaving the Seahawks as thin at the position as they are elsewhere. Maybe they’ll sign Steve Largent for the playoffs.

The loss comes at a time when they’re in a quick hole, as the 49ers just went up 10-0 on a 30-yard run by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, sapping some of the early energy the Seahawks had built.