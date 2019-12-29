Seahawks make it a game with impressive drive

Getty Images

The Seahawks hadn’t done much with the ball in the first half, but then some old magic came back.

It wasn’t just Marshawn Lynch, but quarterback Russell Wilson doing Russell Wilson things to cut the 49ers lead to 13-7.

Wilson scrambled, and found Tyler Lockett for the touchdown to cap an impressive 11-play, 72-yard drive which featured a touchdown called back by a penalty.

Lynch had an 8-yard and 15-yard run during the drive, as the Seahawks ran for more yards (48) than they did in the first half (34).

The 49ers promptly answered with a touchdown drive of their own, needing much less time to move downfield for Raheem Mostert‘s touchdown. They missed the two-point conversion attempt, but still lead 19-7.