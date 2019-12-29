Texans put Titans in quick 7-0 hole

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t playing most of their key offensive players on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from racing out to an early lead over the Titans.

Duke Johnson plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of clock to open the game. They’ll now try to protect that lead against a Titans team that is in the playoffs with a victory.

AJ McCarron got the start at quarterback for the Texans and hooked up with Steven Mitchell and Johnson for key first downs through the air on the opening drive. Carlos Hyde is the rare starter in the game and he ran four times while splitting backfield duties with Johnson and Buddy Howell.

Sunday’s early results locked the Texans into the fourth playoff seed. They’ll host the Bills next weekend.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. ET: The Titans struck back quickly. Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 51-yard score and the game is now tied with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter. It’s the fourth game in a row with a touchdown for Brown.