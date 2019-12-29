Titans earn final AFC playoff spot by beating Texans

Getty Images

The Titans are headed to the playoffs.

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdowns in the first half, Derrick Henry ran for three in the second half and the Titans knocked off the Texans 35-14 on Sunday afternoon. That makes them an AFC Wild Card team and they’ll be the No. 6 seed in the conference.

That means head coach Mike Vrabel will be returning to his former stomping grounds of New England for a matchup with Bill Belichick’s Patriots team. The two teams did not meet this season, but the Titans beat the Patriots in Nashville during the 2018 season.

Tennessee’s move into playoff contention coincided with their decision to put Tannehill in the starting lineup in Week Seven. They’ve gone 7-3 since that point and Tannehill has played good football throughout the run. He was 13-of-20 for 198 yards on Sunday and has shown a growing connection with rookie wideout A.J. Brown down the stretch this season.

Brown had four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and Henry ran 32 times for 211 yards in an effort that showed his hamstring is just fine for the postseason and netted him the NFL’s rushing title for the 2019 season. The final run was a 53-yard score with just over three minutes to play and it put the final touches on a big win that keeps the Titans in business at least one more week.