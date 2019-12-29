Titans score 14 straight to take lead over Texans

Getty Images

The Texans ripped through the Titans defense on their way to taking a 7-0 lead on Sunday afternoon, but the Titans didn’t take long to work their way back into the lead.

Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 51-yard score to tie the game and then hit tight end MyCole Pruitt with a one-yard throw that put the Titans up 14-7 with just under 10 minutes to play in the half.

The second scoring drive featured a rare Marcus Mariota sighting. The team’s former starting quarterback came in for one play and hit Brown for a 24-yard gain before Tannehill resumed the regular operation of the offense.

Tannehill is 7-of-8 for 91 yards, so the Titans are getting it done through the air regardless of who is throwing the passes. More of the same will secure them a Wild Card spot.