Washington meeting with Ron Rivera Monday

The regular season is over for Washington and they are ready to get their head coaching search underway.

According to multiple reports, the team is set to meet with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on Monday.

Rivera was fired by the Panthers after 12 games this season. He said he planned to continue coaching after being relieved of duties and his name as been linked to Washington by various reports in the last few days.

Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden early in the regular season and Bill Callahan served as the interim head coach through their Week 17 loss to Dallas. Other big changes are expected in Washington with word that team president Bruce Allen will also be out the door in the near future.