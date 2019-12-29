Will Grier carted off for Panthers, doubtful to return

Getty Images

When the Panthers kept losing, and quarterback Kyle Allen kept struggling, some Panthers fans wondered what it could hurt to play rookie quarterback Will Grier.

The answer, as it turns out, is Will Grier.

The third-rounder was just carted to the locker room after taking a hard shot on a sack. He was announced as doubtful to return with a foot injury.

Allen had taken 35 sacks in the eight games before he was benched last week, allowing Grier to make his debut.

The Saints are up 28-0 in the second quarter.