49ers optimistic about Jaquiski Tartt, Dee Ford being ready for playoffs

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has a minor hand injury, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s not even enough for the rookie to end up on the practice report.

All in all, the 49ers are in a good place injury-wise.

“We came out good,” Shanahan said of Sunday’s game, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “No reports of anything new today, so we’re good to go.”

Shanahan expressed optimism that safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) can return for the divisional playoff game Jan. 11.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, who went on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle on Nov. 5, is further away. Shanahan said a possibility exists that Alexander could return for the NFC Championship Game if the 49ers advance.

Dre Greenlaw has worked at weakside linebacker in Alexander’s stead. Greenlaw played 74 of 75 snaps Sunday and made a team-leading 13 tackles.