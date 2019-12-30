Adam Gase doesn’t answer when asked if he wants Le’Veon Bell back

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase is declining to say whether he wants running back Le'Veon Bell back on the team in 2020.

Gase was asked today whether he wants Bell on his team next year, and he said only that it’s a question for General Manager Joe Douglas.

“He’s under contract for three more years,” Gase said of Bell. “You can ask Joe tomorrow.”

Asked again, directly, whether Gase wants Bell back, Gase answered, “You can ask Joe tomorrow. I’m not the personnel — not in charge of personnel.”

Bell saw Gase’s answer and responded with a tweet showing Michael Scott looking unhappy. It appears that Bell and Gase are unhappy with each other, but whether they’re unhappy enough to move on from that expensive contract Gase referenced remains to be seen.