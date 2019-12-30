Adam Gase doesn’t answer when asked if he wants Le’Veon Bell back

December 30, 2019
Jets coach Adam Gase is declining to say whether he wants running back Le'Veon Bell back on the team in 2020.

Gase was asked today whether he wants Bell on his team next year, and he said only that it’s a question for General Manager Joe Douglas.

“He’s under contract for three more years,” Gase said of Bell. “You can ask Joe tomorrow.”

Asked again, directly, whether Gase wants Bell back, Gase answered, “You can ask Joe tomorrow. I’m not the personnel — not in charge of personnel.”

Bell saw Gase’s answer and responded with a tweet showing Michael Scott looking unhappy. It appears that Bell and Gase are unhappy with each other, but whether they’re unhappy enough to move on from that expensive contract Gase referenced remains to be seen.

  2. Don’t let the 7-9 record fool you. Gase is still overmatched with X’s and 0’s, the media and his players. What a terrible, terrible answer even if they are moving on from Bell

  3. PS. Leveon ate crap all season and never turned on the coach or the organization. I cant speak to his time in Pittsburgh, but he was disrespected and misused by Gase all season and Bell never took the bait and complained

  5. Remember when the Chiefs were considering trading for Levon Bell. this year? I can definitely see the Chiefs trading Sammy Watkins for LeVon Bell this upcoming offseason.

  7. They should have traded for the O-Line he ran behind because that’s the only reason he had time to 2-step and Salsa for 4 tempi before deciding where he wanted to hit the hole.

  8. mymanotis says:
    December 30, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    Yeah I don’t know about all that. Mind you I am not a Gase “fan” but I am not ignoring what that team did over the last half of the season either. Plus, we get all fascinated with players and their mystique. LVB sits out a year, doesn’t have an LVB season. So…is he right or Gase?

    My answer is simple. If you help us win – coach or player – you stay. If you don’t, then I hope you got enough left so I can trade you for some value for my team. FB is a team sport.

  9. Guy had a great o line in Pittsburgh that allowed him to be patient. He was in the right place in the right time. Always thought he was very overrated as an individual player.

  10. It’s a shame their record wasn’t 6 and 9, so the jets could have rightly commemorated the 50th anniversary of when they relevant.

