Alex Smith wants to return to the field

Getty Images

Alex Smith hasn’t played a down of football in over a year, spending much of this season alongside Washington owner Dan Snyder in his suite during games.

Now, he wants to give Snyder a chance to watch him play.

Via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com, Smith said Monday that his goal was to play again in 2020, after healing from the gruesome broken leg suffered in November 2018.

“I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there,” Smith said. “This has been a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt, that’s still my goal.”

Some wondered if Smith might be headed for some front office role considering his proximity to Snyder all season, but he said that’s not on his mind.

“Has there ever been a GM and quarterback?” Smith said. “I love all the rumor mill and all the stuff that circulates out there. My focus is to get out there and play again. . . .

“I do feel that Bruce [Allen, who was just fired] and Dan have been so supportive of me throughout this process being around the team in whatever role this has been. I think with that, I’ve tried to make things as comfortable as possible for me. I think they’ve shouldered a lot of responsibility, and I mean that in a positive way. They’ve tried to lighten the load and it make things as comfortable as possible. I think with that, things have kind of been taken astray with some of the stuff.”

Of course, Smith’s 35, and they just spent a first-round pick on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Also, they’re about to hire a new coach (apparently Ron Rivera), so Smith will have another guy to make his case to.