Anthony Castonzo not sure he’ll keep playing in 2020

Getty Images

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo played out the final season on his contract and he said on Monday that he’s not sure he’ll re-sign with the Colts for the 2020 campaign.

Castonzo is not sure he’ll be signing with anyone else either. According to multiple reporters from Indianapolis, Castonzo said he’s weighing options that include retirement as the offseason gets underway.

It’s best not to make long-term decisions immediately after the end of a disappointing season, so Castonzo may find that his feelings about continuing to play evolve with a bit of distance.

Castonzo has started 132 games for the Colts since joining the team in 2011. He made $8.25 million in salary and bonuses during the 2019 season.