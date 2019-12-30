Bengals claim Tony Brown off of waivers

Getty Images

The Bengals are at the top of the waiver wire and they used that position to get a jump on offseason roster building.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback Tony Brown off of waivers from the Packers. The Packers waived Brown on Saturday.

Brown had 11 tackles in nine games for the Packers this season. He mainly played on special teams in Green Bay and blocked an extra point in that role.

Brown saw more time on defense in 2018 and made three starts. He finished that season with 34 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The move will be on hold until after the Super Bowl. Brown will formally join the Bengals’ roster at that point.