Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to interview with Browns

Getty Images

Add Brian Daboll’s name to a growing list of candidates for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports that the Browns requested permission to interview the Bills offensive coordinator.

Cleveland also has Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on its list of candidates to replace Freddie Kitchens via various sources.

Daboll became the Bills’ offensive coordinator for two seasons. He has spent time on the staff of Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick at New England.

Daboll had two stints as an assistant with the Patriots, winning five Super Bowl rings.

He was co-offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide in 2017.

In 2009-10, Daboll was the Browns’ offensive coordinator.