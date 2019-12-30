Brandon Brooks dislocated shoulder; Miles Sanders sprained ankle

Getty Images

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks dislocated his right shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Team medical personnel popped Brooks’ shoulder back in place.

His status for next Sunday’s wild-card game against the Seahawks is uncertain with an MRI coming Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowler was injured on an extra point attempt in the first half. He left on a cart.

Matt Pryor replaced Brooks at right guard.

Running back Miles Sanders, who didn’t return after leaving in the first half with an ankle injury, does not have a fracture. He has a “painful sprained ankle,” John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports.

That would seem to leave Sanders’ status for Sunday in doubt, too.

He had nine carries for 52 yards before leaving, replaced by Boston Scott.