Brandon Brooks out for postseason with shoulder injury

The Eagles dealt with a lot of injuries during the regular season and their issues will continue in the postseason.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced at his Monday press conference that right guard Brandon Brooks will miss the playoffs as a result of the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Giants. Pederson noted that Matt Pryor played well in reserve, but called it a big loss for the team.

The Eagles also lost defensive end Daeshon Hall for the remainder of their run. He tore his ACL on the final play of Sunday’s game.

Running back Miles Sanders hurt his ankle during the win and Pederson said he is day-to-day. He also said that he expects tight end Zach Ertz (ribs) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) to practice this week after missing Sunday’s win.