Brian Flores on firings of three coaches: It was best for Dolphins’ future

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Getty Images

The Dolphins made it official, announcing the firings of offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

“I want to thank Chad, Dave and Tony for their hard work and commitment this season,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but one I felt was best for the future of the Miami Dolphins.”

O’Shea recently completed his 17th season as an NFL coach. He spent one season as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, leaving the Patriots after 10 seasons as receivers coach.

DeGuglielmo re-joined the Dolphins as an analyst in 2019 before being promoted to offensive line coach last July. He just finished his fifth season and third stint with the team.

DeGuglielmo also served as offensive line coach for the Dolphins from 2009-11 and was a senior offensive assistant with the team in 2017.

Oden recently completed his 16th season as an NFL coach. He joined the Dolphins during the 2018 offseason as defensive backs coach. He was the safeties coach this season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Brian Flores on firings of three coaches: It was best for Dolphins’ future

  3. Surprised Dave DeGuglielmo even caught on with another team after he couldn’t’ get the Pats O-Line to block a beach ball a few years ago.

  4. It’s a bad sign when you start blaming assistant coaches. If they were so bad, why were they hired in the first place? Another bad sign. It’s nearly impossible to win in the NFL without good QB play every week. The team with the best QB usually wins the game. That’s why all these ex-Patriots coaches get head coaching jobs. They all looked a lot smarter when they took the field every Sunday with the best QB. I feel like I’m talking to 3rd graders. This stuff isn’t nuclear science.

  6. I like this Dolphins coach – he won games he should not have with a rag tag group of guys after that team took out its trash and fed it to fools like the Houston football team. It makes no sense if the guys coaching what is left are doing a poor job – over in Washington they retain a defensive coordinator who has demonstrated so little talent that even my mother can call a better defensive game plan at age 78.

  8. Real nice Flores Chad finally gets an OC job an you can him after 1 yr to give the job to a pal ya promised it to…..WEAK

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!