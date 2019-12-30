Browns add Robert Saleh to list of candidates

Getty Images

The first couple of names linked to the Browns’ head coaching search came from the offensive side of the ball, but the team isn’t ignoring defensive candidates to replace Freddie Kitchens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh can interview this week as the 49ers have a bye through the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Saleh oversaw a unit that finished 2nd in the league in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed. They were tied for fifth in the league with 48 sacks and sixth with 27 turnovers.

This was Saleh’s third season running the defense for the 49ers. He has also coached in Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston.

The Browns have also requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.