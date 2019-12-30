Browns want to interview Mike McCarthy, and Kevin Stefanski again

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
There were glances last year, but the Browns never made a connection with Mike McCarthy.

They want to make sure they give him another chance.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns want to interview the former Packers coach for this year’s vacancy.

There was some interest last year, but after they zoomed in on Freddie Kitchens, the interview with McCarthy never actually happened.

He has familiarity with General Manager John Dorsey from Green Bay, so the interest is reasonable.

Cabot also reports that they’re expected to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski again this year, after talking to him last offseason before hiring Kitchens.

They’ve also requested to talk to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

13 responses to “Browns want to interview Mike McCarthy, and Kevin Stefanski again

  4. why not interview entire nfl

    ===============================

    Why not, indeed. Maybe (maybe!) they’ll get it right this time.

  6. The Browns fired Pat Shumur a few years ago and didn’t get any better. That tells you the problem wasn’t necessarily coaching. On the other hand, the Packers fired McCarthy and the team got a lot better. That tells you a lot of the problems in Green Bay were coach related. Haslam hasn’t made a good decision yet, so I’m not holding my breath waiting for him to start making good decisions now.

  8. Mike McCarthy is a good not a great coach. But no one out performs him or is more prepared. The best thing about McCarthy is he’s a leader of men. He will not put up with distracting players and he will likely bring a winning mindset to the Browns. As long as he’s given talented players he will succeed. It did not end well for him with the Packers but like Bill Walsh said: a coach wears out his welcome after ten years and it’s time to move on.

  9. MM might be a good fit with a younger QB. He did better with TT at the start until some of TTs picks didn’t pan out and AR began to have issues with the play calling. He also stayed with his DC for too long and that cost the team some playoff games

  10. I think either Ron Rivera or Mike McCarthy would be one of the best options. They were successful for majority of their careers and had respect from their players. Hopefully a fresh start will revive their success. Browns need a coach with leadership experience that can lead their young team and help them mature (or at least make them talk less and play more).

  11. My guess is McCarthy may have to take the job. Don’t think his stock is rising. He won’t get the control he was used to in GB from Wasongton, he’s not cut out for the NY media market. Carolina maybe?

  13. leroysbutler says:
    December 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm
    Mike McCarthy is a good not a great coach. But no one out performs him or is more prepared. The best thing about McCarthy is he’s a leader of men. He will not put up with distracting players and he will likely bring a winning mindset to the Browns. As long as he’s given talented players he will succeed.
    ////////
    What?!?! He took the most talented QB in the league and got 1 SB, and countless seasons of underwhelming results. You’re basically saying he didn’t have more success in GB because there wasn’t any talent. Oh, and btw, Aaron Rodgers was 100% a distracting player the last several years. Putting down his coaches, his WR’s, his teammates. Pretty much everything you said is the exact opposite of what is reality.

