Bruce Arians has another zinger for Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may end up keeping quarterback Jameis Winston after his amazing 30-30 season.

But they’re at least going to make him sweat.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs coach Bruce Arians sent another volley in the direction of the only quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

He was asked if the team could win with another quarterback, and Arians replied: “With another quarterback? Oh yeah. If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.’’

That’s the second pointed reference, including the first batch yesterday, moments after Winston’s overtime pick-six cost led to a loss to the Falcons.

He said yesterday Winston’s season included “so much good, and so much outright terrible,” which is a frank and accurate assessment.

Winston has vowed to fix his mistakes, and other than all the interceptions he was great this year, with 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. But 30 picks is hard to gloss over, and the Bucs have a difficult decision to make on the pending free agent, and some entertaining public posturing.