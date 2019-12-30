Carson Wentz “still hungry” after winning NFC East

Getty Images

The Eagles won their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon and they went from being out of the playoff picture at 5-7 to NFC East champs at 9-7 in the process.

Quarterback Carson Wentz went through a similar transformation. Questions about his fitness for the job persisted as the team seemed to be floating out of relevance, but Wentz went 117-of-173 for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions over the final four weeks while playing with backups and/or practice squad callups at several key spots in the offense.

That left him with a franchise record for passing yards in a season and it made him the first quarterback in history to throw for 4,000 yards without a wide receiver who gained at least 500 yards on the year. After two years that ended in injury, it all adds up to a thankful Wentz who is still looking for more.

“I’m just extremely grateful to be healthy and to be playing in this meaningful game,” Wentz said, via ESPN.com. “And I know the guys are fired up. We’re fired up. It was quite the regular season for us, with a lot of ups and downs, and the way we responded late in the year with our backs against the wall, to do what we did and to get to this moment, I think guys are thankful for it. But we’re still hungry.”

The Eagles will close out Wild Card weekend by hosting the Seahawks in what will be Wentz’s first career postseason start.