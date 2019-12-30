CeeDee Lamb declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

One of the top receivers in college football during the 2019 season will be taking his game to the professional ranks in 2020.

Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb announced his decision to declare for the draft via social media on Sunday. That came a day after Lamb and the Sooners were drummed out of the playoffs by LSU.

Lamb had four catches for 119 yards in the 63-28 loss and finished the season with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was similarly productive for Oklahoma during the 2018 season and ranks third all-time on the school’s list for receiving yards.

That production has led most draft analysts to peg Lamb as an early selection in the first round of April’s draft. Now that he’s officially in, he can get to work on making good on those predictions.