Derek Carr on moving to Las Vegas: Exciting it’s time for some fresh air

The Raiders will be wearing silver and black the next time they don their uniforms, but there will be a significant difference to the name of the team.

It will be the Las Vegas Raiders rather than the Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr turned his attention to the franchise’s big move while talking to reporters from the team’s facility on Monday. Carr said he met with coaches and is looking forward to making the move to a new city in 2020.

“Very much,” Carr said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “It’s exciting. I think it’s time for some fresh air.”

Carr set career highs in passing yards, yards per attempt and completion percentage this season, which he credited to being in the same offense for the second straight year. He’s under contract for three more years, which hasn’t stopped all conversation about his future with the franchise.

Carr said people are “probably sick of us talking about” his future and the need for fresh air suggests Carr wouldn’t be unhappy getting away from it either.