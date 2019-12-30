Dolphins fire Chad O’Shea

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t be making a head coaching change this offseason, but they are going to be looking for a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have fired Chad O’Shea. O’Shea joined the staff last year and worked with head coach Brian Flores in New England before coming to Miami.

The Dolphins were 25th in points scored and dead last in the league in rushing during the 2019 season. Their passing numbers were stronger, but it seems Flores wanted to move in a different direction for his second season.

Whether Ryan Fitzpatrick returns or not, that second season may include the acquisition of a rookie quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. If so, the top priority for whoever replaces O’Shea will be clear.

There are also multiple reports that the Dolphins are moving on from offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and defensive backs coach Tony Oden.