Doug Marrone remains the Jaguars coach, for now

On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Jaguars had informed coach Doug Marrone that he was fired, effective upon the conclusion of Sunday’s game against the Colts. Sunday’s game against the Colts has come and gone, and Marrone has not been fired.

On Sunday, ESPN softened its report to indicate merely that Marrone would be fired after the conclusion of Sunday’s game against the Colts, subtly dropping the claim that he’d already been informed he’s out. Again, Sunday’s game against the Colts has come and gone, and Marrone has not been fired.

This doesn’t mean he’s safe. He’s due to meet with owner Shad Khan later this week. But with the carousel already spinning, and with teams already lining up candidates, time is of the essence. If a coach is going to be fired, there’s no reason to let it linger.

So we’ll see whether Marrone eventually is fired. But it’s safe to say that the reports from the weekend indicating that he’d be out as soon as the season ended were not accurate.