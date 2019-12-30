Eli Manning on future: Everything’s an option

Getty Images

Eli Manning met with reporters in the Giants locker room on Monday and everyone expects it will be the last time that happens while Manning is an active player.

Manning’s contract is expiring and Daniel Jones has been installed as the team’s starting quarterback, so the expectation is that Manning will be moving on in one fashion or another. Manning told reporters that “everything’s an option” for 2020, although he added that he doubts he’d return as a backup.

Assuming he’s not looking to be a backup for another team, that may not leave Manning with much to consider outside of retirement this offseason. It’s hard to imagine him as anything more than a placeholder starter for a team with a rookie that isn’t starting right out of the gate and this year’s experience probably doesn’t make that something Manning would like to do again.

More clarity on Manning’s options will come in time, but it seems clear that any future playing time will come with a different team.