Eric Weddle: “No regrets,” but doesn’t expect to be back with Rams

Getty Images

Eric Weddle wasn’t ready to say he was done playing.

But he has a pretty good idea he’s done playing for the Rams.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, the veteran safety said he’s unsure what comes next, but understands the Rams are likely moving forward with John Johnson and rookie Taylor Rapp.

“I’m not going to come back to be a backup, and that’s totally fine,” Weddle said. “That’s what I would expect them to do, and so, if that’s the case, then it will be it for me. . . .

“I think it’s a foregone conclusion. Rapp, [Johnson], and we’ve got some good, young players. So, we’ll see. Nothing is set in stone, but I’ve had a great run. No regrets, baby.”

Weddle signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract before the season.

If he plays for anyone next year, it will be after rehab, as the 34-year-old said he needed shoulder and knee surgery.

“I’ve got some things that I need to get fixed if I even remotely think about playing,” he said.

He’s one of many changes that seem to be on the horizon for the Rams, particularly on defense.

With defensive tackle Michael Brockers, outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., and linebacker Cory Littleton heading to free agency — along with reports about the possibility that coordinator Wade Phillips doesn’t return — the Rams could look very different next year.